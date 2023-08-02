Citigroup Boosts NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Price Target to $33.00

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at Citigroup from $28.00 to $33.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NMIH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on NMI from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on NMI in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

NMI Stock Performance

Shares of NMI stock opened at $26.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. NMI has a 52 week low of $18.78 and a 52 week high of $27.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NMI ( NASDAQ:NMIH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. NMI had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 56.26%. The business had revenue of $133.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that NMI will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NMI news, Director Michael Curry Montgomery sold 2,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $65,846.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,463,002.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NMI

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMIH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,781,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,172,000 after purchasing an additional 182,001 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,025,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,741,000 after purchasing an additional 87,147 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 10.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,441,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,171,000 after purchasing an additional 417,095 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 15.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,053,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,585,000 after purchasing an additional 551,924 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 2.2% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,833,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,595,000 after purchasing an additional 83,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

See Also

