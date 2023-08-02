Citigroup Downgrades Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) to Neutral

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

CEQP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Shares of CEQP stock traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $27.19. The stock had a trading volume of 961,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,039. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.03 and a 200 day moving average of $25.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -302.11 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $31.46.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Crestwood Equity Partners had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 7.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Crestwood Equity Partners will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 101,693.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 543,825,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,242,785,000 after acquiring an additional 543,291,069 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,335,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $323,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165,569 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 92.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,314,818 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,339,000 after acquiring an additional 633,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,795,071 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,013,000 after buying an additional 390,934 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 8.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,818,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $70,267,000 after buying an additional 220,033 shares during the period. 52.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

