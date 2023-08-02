Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) Price Target Cut to $4.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR – Free Report) had its price objective cut by HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CTXR opened at $0.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.24. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.68 million, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.36.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Equities analysts forecast that Citius Pharmaceuticals will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citius Pharmaceuticals

Citius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTXR. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,601,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 252.7% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 498,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 357,375 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 868.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 380,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 341,170 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 1,069.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 246,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 224,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 155.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 149,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 90,648 shares in the last quarter. 9.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of critical care products focusing on oncology products, anti-infectives products in adjunct cancer care, prescription products, and stem cell therapy. It is developing five proprietary products comprising I/ONTAK, an engineered IL-2 diphtheria toxin fusion protein for the treatment of patients with persistent or recurrent cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections by salvaging the infected catheter; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that intends to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; and NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory disease syndrome.

