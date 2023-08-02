Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Shares Sold by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP reduced its holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,228,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 316,788 shares during the quarter. Clean Harbors makes up about 2.1% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $174,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLH. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 146.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,133,000 after buying an additional 22,012 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the first quarter worth $1,672,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 68.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 122.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 33.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,616,000 after buying an additional 8,127 shares during the period. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Clean Harbors

In related news, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.43, for a total transaction of $147,658.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,705,000.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Clean Harbors news, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 898 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.43, for a total transaction of $147,658.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,614 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,000.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren States sold 510 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.13, for a total transaction of $69,426.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,194.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,401 shares of company stock valued at $7,259,041. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

Shares of CLH traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $167.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 593,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,245. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.02. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.63 and a 52-week high of $174.10.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.43%. On average, equities analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on CLH. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $160.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $151.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.11.

Clean Harbors Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

