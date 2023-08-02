Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,619 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STE. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,756,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $693,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556,136 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in STERIS during the fourth quarter valued at $153,900,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in STERIS during the first quarter valued at $91,086,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in STERIS by 89.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 953,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $230,645,000 after buying an additional 451,235 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in STERIS by 96.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 764,794 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $141,930,000 after buying an additional 374,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other STERIS news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 2,069 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total transaction of $439,207.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,746,793.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STERIS Stock Performance

STE has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of STERIS from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of STERIS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of STERIS from $235.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of STERIS from $197.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.17.

NYSE:STE opened at $224.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $216.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 209.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.85. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $159.21 and a twelve month high of $234.16.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This is an increase from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. STERIS’s payout ratio is 175.70%.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

