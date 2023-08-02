Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,000 Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPXL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 10.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 1.8% during the first quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 25,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Insight Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPXL opened at $97.12 on Wednesday. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a twelve month low of $48.97 and a twelve month high of $99.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 3.08.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Profile

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

