Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MBIA were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of MBIA by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of MBIA by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of MBIA by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of MBIA by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of MBIA by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 46,203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.45% of the company’s stock.

Get MBIA alerts:

MBIA Stock Performance

Shares of MBI stock opened at $8.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.53 and its 200-day moving average is $10.06. MBIA Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.33 and a 52 week high of $14.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MBIA ( NYSE:MBI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.94) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that MBIA Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MBIA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of MBIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st.

MBIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, Corporate, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MBIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MBIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.