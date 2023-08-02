Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Makes New $223,000 Investment in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 26,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Unilever during the 1st quarter valued at about $485,000. CORDA Investment Management LLC. increased its holdings in Unilever by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 848,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,056,000 after purchasing an additional 13,978 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Unilever during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Equity Investment Corp increased its holdings in Unilever by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,430,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,265,000 after purchasing an additional 37,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th.

Unilever Price Performance

Unilever Increases Dividend

Shares of UL opened at $53.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.82. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $42.44 and a 52 week high of $55.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a $0.4702 dividend. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

