Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Makes New $301,000 Investment in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,554 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.96.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.9 %

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service stock opened at $185.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $209.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $177.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.23. The firm has a market cap of $159.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.07.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

