Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,676 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Global Ship Lease were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the 1st quarter valued at about $196,000. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 27,253 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the 1st quarter worth approximately $426,000. 50.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Global Ship Lease in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Global Ship Lease Stock Down 0.7 %

GSL stock opened at $21.32 on Wednesday. Global Ship Lease, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.17 and a twelve month high of $21.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $767.31 million, a PE ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.43 and a 200 day moving average of $19.13.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The shipping company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $159.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.75 million. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 45.83%. On average, research analysts forecast that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Ship Lease Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. Global Ship Lease’s payout ratio is 18.82%.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2023, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

