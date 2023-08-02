ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) Short Interest Up 6.3% in July

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the June 30th total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.

ClearPoint Neuro Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CLPT traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.75. The company had a trading volume of 89,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,134. The stock has a market cap of $165.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 1.13. ClearPoint Neuro has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $16.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 7.60 and a quick ratio of 5.98.

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 million. ClearPoint Neuro had a negative net margin of 86.31% and a negative return on equity of 47.54%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ClearPoint Neuro will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearPoint Neuro

ClearPoint Neuro Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mayo Clinic bought a new stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 16.7% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 196,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 28,063 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $530,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. 18.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system for the insertion of deep brain stimulation electrodes and biopsy needles, and the infusion of pharmaceuticals and laser catheters into the brain.

