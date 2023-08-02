ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) Short Interest Up 6.3% in July

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the June 30th total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.
ClearPoint Neuro Trading Down 2.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CLPT traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.75. The company had a trading volume of 89,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,134. The stock has a market cap of $165.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 1.13. ClearPoint Neuro has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $16.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 7.60 and a quick ratio of 5.98.
ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 million. ClearPoint Neuro had a negative net margin of 86.31% and a negative return on equity of 47.54%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ClearPoint Neuro will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.
ClearPoint Neuro Company Profile
ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system for the insertion of deep brain stimulation electrodes and biopsy needles, and the infusion of pharmaceuticals and laser catheters into the brain.
