Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,294,054 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252,304 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.45% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $42,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CLF. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,314 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 62.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $17.67 on Wednesday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.82 and a 12 month high of $22.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.62. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.15 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The mining company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.53.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.