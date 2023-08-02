Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Price Target Lowered to $26.00 at B. Riley

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report published on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ FY2024 earnings at $2.56 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CLF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.53.

CLF stock opened at $17.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.20 and its 200 day moving average is $17.62. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 40.15 and a beta of 2.20. Cleveland-Cliffs has a one year low of $11.82 and a one year high of $22.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The mining company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 1.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,453,183 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,034,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,111 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,757,539 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $616,355,000 after purchasing an additional 387,794 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,000,065 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $322,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295,448 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,476,201 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $136,853,000 after purchasing an additional 150,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 13.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,107,905 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $130,282,000 after buying an additional 820,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

