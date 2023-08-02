Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

CLF has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley cut their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.53.

Cleveland-Cliffs stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.67. 5,433,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,599,629. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.62. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.15 and a beta of 2.23. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 1-year low of $11.82 and a 1-year high of $22.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The mining company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 3.77%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 98,060.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,926,399 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $65,806,000 after buying an additional 3,922,399 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,000,065 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $322,771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295,448 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,678,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,544,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,506,741 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,433,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,018 shares in the last quarter. 62.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

