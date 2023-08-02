Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.60-$5.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.39 billion-$7.54 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.45 billion. Clorox also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.60-5.90 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on CLX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Clorox from $137.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Clorox in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Clorox from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $148.00.

NYSE CLX traded up $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.47. 1,237,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,193,880. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.31. The stock has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 262.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.29. Clorox has a 1 year low of $124.58 and a 1 year high of $178.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.29. Clorox had a return on equity of 114.67% and a net margin of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Clorox will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 813.81%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Clorox in the first quarter valued at $243,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Clorox by 912.0% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Clorox by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

