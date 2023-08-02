CML Microsystems plc (LON:CML) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 6 Per Share

CML Microsystems plc (LON:CML – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share on Friday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This is an increase from CML Microsystems’s previous dividend of $5.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

CML Microsystems Stock Performance

Shares of CML stock opened at GBX 444.90 ($5.71) on Wednesday. CML Microsystems has a one year low of GBX 340 ($4.37) and a one year high of GBX 596 ($7.65). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 453.50 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 499.76. The company has a market capitalization of £68.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,483.33 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a current ratio of 9.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of CML Microsystems in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th.

CML Microsystems Company Profile

CML Microsystems plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of semiconductor products for use in communications industries in the United Kingdom, the Americas, and Far East. It primarily offers high performance radio frequency products and mixed-signal baseband/modem processors for wireless and satellite, network infrastructure, internet of things, broadcast, and aerospace and defense markets.

