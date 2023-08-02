CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) to Issue $0.42 Quarterly Dividend

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th.
CNA Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. CNA Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 33.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CNA Financial to earn $4.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.0%.
NYSE CNA opened at $39.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.01. CNA Financial has a 52-week low of $35.90 and a 52-week high of $45.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in CNA Financial by 258.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CNA Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in CNA Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of CNA Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CNA Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CNA shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of CNA Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of CNA Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CNA Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.
