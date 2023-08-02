CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Insider Buying Activity

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. 4,483,303 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2,329% from the previous session’s volume of 184,539 shares.The stock last traded at $39.47 and had previously closed at $39.51.

Specifically, major shareholder Corp Loews bought 4,456,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.29 per share, with a total value of $175,078,204.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 248,414,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,760,215,056.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of CNA Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of CNA Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CNA Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.01.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). CNA Financial had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.86%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 12,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CNA Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 823,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,810,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of CNA Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CNA Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,653,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of CNA Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $401,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

