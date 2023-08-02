Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 766,900 shares, a growth of 13.6% from the June 30th total of 675,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Co-Diagnostics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ CODX traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.41. 310,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,167. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of -0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.83. Co-Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $7.13.

Co-Diagnostics ( NASDAQ:CODX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million. Co-Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 261.57% and a negative return on equity of 16.66%. Research analysts predict that Co-Diagnostics will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Co-Diagnostics by 218.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 4,955 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Co-Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Co-Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Co-Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Co-Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules in the United States and internationally. It offers polymerase chain reaction (PCR) diagnostic tests for COVID-19, influenza, tuberculosis, hepatitis B and C, human papillomavirus, malaria, chikungunya, dengue, and the zika virus; three multiplexed tests to test mosquitos for the identification of diseases carried by the mosquitos; and molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications.

