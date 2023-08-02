Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 766,900 shares, a growth of 13.6% from the June 30th total of 675,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Co-Diagnostics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th.
Co-Diagnostics Stock Down 9.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ CODX traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.41. 310,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,167. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of -0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.83. Co-Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $7.13.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Co-Diagnostics
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Co-Diagnostics by 218.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 4,955 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Co-Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Co-Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Co-Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Co-Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.79% of the company’s stock.
About Co-Diagnostics
Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules in the United States and internationally. It offers polymerase chain reaction (PCR) diagnostic tests for COVID-19, influenza, tuberculosis, hepatitis B and C, human papillomavirus, malaria, chikungunya, dengue, and the zika virus; three multiplexed tests to test mosquitos for the identification of diseases carried by the mosquitos; and molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications.
