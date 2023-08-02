Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Cuts Stock Position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY decreased its stake in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 391,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,278 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $12,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,727,998,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,597,154,000. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at about $889,171,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 24,686,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at about $775,028,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BN traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,458,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,405,686. The firm has a market cap of $54.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.98 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Brookfield Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $54.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.93 and a 200-day moving average of $32.98.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. Brookfield had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $23.30 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Brookfield’s payout ratio is 70.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Brookfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brookfield news, major shareholder Opps Eb Holdings Ltd. Ocm sold 3,781,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $219,330,538.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Articles

