Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Has $1.84 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lessened its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 24.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,051 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 26,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 73,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 128,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,874,000 after purchasing an additional 17,645 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,036,000. Finally, Omega Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 69,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 18,772 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $45.37. The company had a trading volume of 365,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,711. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.43. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.86 and a 52 week high of $48.94.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

