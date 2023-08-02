Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Increases Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 157,140 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $10,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America lowered their target price on CoStar Group from $104.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on CoStar Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.75.

CoStar Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of CoStar Group stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.15. The company had a trading volume of 564,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,497,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 12.30 and a current ratio of 12.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.19 and a 200 day moving average of $77.31. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.12 and a 52-week high of $92.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 24,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $1,990,375.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 346,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,934,965.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other CoStar Group news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 24,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $1,990,375.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 346,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,934,965.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.57, for a total value of $129,855.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,934 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,976.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,474 shares of company stock worth $15,103,488 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Further Reading

