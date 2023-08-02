Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Invests $40.72 Million in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,393,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,721,000. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY owned 0.74% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPTS. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 332,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,609,000 after purchasing an additional 115,426 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 78,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of SPTS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,027,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,562,829. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $28.60 and a twelve month high of $29.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.84 and its 200-day moving average is $28.99.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

