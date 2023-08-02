Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY decreased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VXUS. Motco boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 76.8% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 30.3% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.51. 1,937,644 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,501,540. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.39 and a 200 day moving average of $55.83. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.42 and a fifty-two week high of $58.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile
The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Total International Stock ETF
- What’s a Sound Playbook for Investors During Election Years?
- 5 Best Office REITs to Buy Now
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Camping World Slashes its Dividend but Should You Cut the Stock?
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- SoFi Downgraded: Here’s How To Still Make Money
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.