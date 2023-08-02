Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Sells 561 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lowered its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after buying an additional 195,415,560 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,977,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,750,441,000 after buying an additional 1,377,174 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,508,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,342,910,000 after purchasing an additional 175,871 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,690,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,107,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,992,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,839,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,936 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV traded down $5.58 on Wednesday, hitting $453.32. 1,740,863 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,121,542. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $461.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $440.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $418.97. The company has a market capitalization of $338.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.