Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Sells 915 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY decreased its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 915 shares during the quarter. Moody’s accounts for about 1.4% of Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $18,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Moody’s by 25.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Moody’s

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.24, for a total transaction of $99,049.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,124,939.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Moody’s news, insider Michael L. West sold 2,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.79, for a total value of $931,718.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,910,870.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 282 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.24, for a total value of $99,049.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,124,939.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,933 shares of company stock worth $2,017,430. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Price Performance

Moody’s stock traded down $7.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $345.00. 423,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,193. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $340.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $317.19. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $230.16 and a twelve month high of $363.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $63.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.30.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.07. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 55.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 39.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Moody’s from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $308.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $355.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.53.

View Our Latest Analysis on Moody’s

Moody’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Further Reading

