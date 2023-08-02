Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Receives $51.27 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.27.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CGNX shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cognex from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. CL King started coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cognex in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Cognex from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $51.98 on Wednesday. Cognex has a 1 year low of $40.21 and a 1 year high of $59.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.36 and its 200 day moving average is $51.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.98 and a beta of 1.54.

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Cognex had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 18.79%. The company had revenue of $201.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.40 million. On average, analysts expect that Cognex will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is 28.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. Thomas Story & Son LLC increased its position in Cognex by 0.4% during the first quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC now owns 125,887 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,238,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in Cognex by 945.1% in the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 11,611 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Cognex by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 670,154 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,571,000 after buying an additional 45,626 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden increased its stake in Cognex by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 35,053 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Cognex by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 61,368 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 19,498 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

