Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) PT Raised to $61.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $59.00 to $61.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 32.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on COIN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Coinbase Global from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Compass Point upped their target price on Coinbase Global from $100.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on Coinbase Global from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Coinbase Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.62.

COIN traded down $3.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,575,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,693,102. Coinbase Global has a twelve month low of $31.55 and a twelve month high of $116.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 2.71.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $1.59. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 38.28% and a negative net margin of 81.21%. The firm had revenue of $772.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.76 million. Analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $74,425.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,370. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Coinbase Global news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $74,425.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 59,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.69, for a total value of $6,284,327.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 404,651 shares of company stock valued at $31,064,713. Corporate insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COIN. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Coinbase Global by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 12,628 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Coinbase Global by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,397 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Coinbase Global by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 18,528 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 9,884 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Coinbase Global by 742.9% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 81,060 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $5,477,000 after acquiring an additional 71,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $811,000. 45.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

