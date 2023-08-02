Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on COLL. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical Price Performance

NASDAQ COLL traded down $0.77 on Wednesday, hitting $22.00. The company had a trading volume of 212,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.00. The company has a market capitalization of $761.20 million, a PE ratio of -25.58 and a beta of 0.83. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $15.40 and a 12-month high of $30.22.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $144.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.11 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a positive return on equity of 62.88% and a negative net margin of 5.59%. As a group, analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Collegium Pharmaceutical

In other news, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 31,272 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $690,798.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,765,548.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 31,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $690,798.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,765,548.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 17,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $390,612.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,518 shares in the company, valued at $2,595,930.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,527 shares of company stock worth $1,766,246 in the last ninety days. 3.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Collegium Pharmaceutical

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COLL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,811,989 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,430,000 after purchasing an additional 79,724 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,306,529 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,962,000 after buying an additional 19,112 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,390,693 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,643,000 after buying an additional 82,526 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,270,118 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,860,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,010,612 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,576,000 after acquiring an additional 11,090 shares during the period.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

(Get Free Report)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.