CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a growth of 11.6% from the June 30th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 119.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in the second quarter worth approximately $189,000. 0.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CLGN opened at $6.22 on Wednesday. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a one year low of $4.27 and a one year high of $13.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.98 million and a PE ratio of -4.12.

CollPlant Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:CLGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). CollPlant Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 2,519.52% and a negative return on equity of 48.82%. The business had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.24 million. Equities analysts forecast that CollPlant Biotechnologies will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, Israel, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.

