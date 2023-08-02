Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Acquires 683 Shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JXN. EJF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Jackson Financial by 2,218.3% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,759,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,720 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Jackson Financial by 38.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,939,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,980 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Jackson Financial by 88.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,238,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,563 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Jackson Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,748,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Jackson Financial by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,862,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,808,000 after acquiring an additional 871,591 shares during the last quarter. 76.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jackson Financial

In related news, Director Gregory T. Durant bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.46 per share, with a total value of $91,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,284.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Jackson Financial news, Director Gregory T. Durant purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.46 per share, for a total transaction of $91,380.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,119 shares in the company, valued at $643,284.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Romine sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,422,148.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JXN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Jackson Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th.

Jackson Financial Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of JXN stock traded down $0.78 on Wednesday, hitting $31.88. 241,887 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,032,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Jackson Financial Inc. has a one year low of $26.70 and a one year high of $49.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.47.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.93 by ($0.78). The business had revenue of ($749.00) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 15.03 EPS for the current year.

Jackson Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.78%. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is currently 10.88%.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

