Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Has $1.35 Million Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,454 shares during the quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 39,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,966,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 19,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.1% in the first quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.1 %

Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.35. The company had a trading volume of 868,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,441,897. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.47. The company has a market cap of $152.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.69. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.85 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 127.84%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 98.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.