Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Has $631,000 Position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 50.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,986 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMFL. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 348.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period.

Shares of OMFL stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.47. 413,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.24.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

