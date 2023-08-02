Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 36.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,472 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF comprises 1.3% of Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 193.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 986,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,958,000 after buying an additional 650,217 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,387,000. Taiyo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,670,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,167,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,958,000 after buying an additional 412,101 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,900,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,204,000 after buying an additional 340,279 shares during the period.

Shares of QQQM traded down $3.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $153.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 504,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,379. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $104.62 and a 1-year high of $159.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.2167 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

