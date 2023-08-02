Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 26.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,281 shares during the quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPHD. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 291.9% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Shares of SPHD traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,594. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.85. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $47.31.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

