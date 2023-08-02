Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Sells 11,160 Shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,160 shares during the quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.10% of VanEck Floating Rate ETF worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 21,501 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 182.8% during the 1st quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 16,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 10,961 shares in the last quarter. Weik Capital Management grew its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 95,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 14,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,027,000.

Shares of FLTR traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.17. 292,860 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 609,534. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.10. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a 1 year low of $24.32 and a 1 year high of $25.33.

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

