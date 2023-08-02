Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Takes $728,000 Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 175,803.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,266,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264,677 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,278,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2,573.5% during the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 396,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,035,000 after purchasing an additional 381,194 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 315,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,391,000 after purchasing an additional 75,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 220,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,235,000 after purchasing an additional 64,065 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VDC traded up $1.66 on Wednesday, hitting $199.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,623. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $170.83 and a 1-year high of $201.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $194.29 and its 200 day moving average is $193.05. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

