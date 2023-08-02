Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 267.3% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 23.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.01. 1,109,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,345,574. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.73 and a 12-month high of $110.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.27.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.4674 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $5.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

