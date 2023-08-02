Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Issues Earnings Results

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $620.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Columbia Sportswear Price Performance

COLM traded down $3.58 on Wednesday, reaching $73.72. 740,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,699. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.96. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $65.02 and a twelve month high of $98.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.55.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Columbia Sportswear

Institutional Trading of Columbia Sportswear

In other news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 7,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.32, for a total transaction of $564,310.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,526.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 43.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COLM. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1,243.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,859,552 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $338,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572,227 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,144,067 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $283,721,000 after acquiring an additional 34,100 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,717,178 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $150,390,000 after acquiring an additional 476,394 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 987,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,490,000 after purchasing an additional 22,487 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 966,265 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $87,190,000 after purchasing an additional 35,152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $93.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and camp enthusiasts.

