Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $93.00 to $81.00. The stock had previously closed at $77.30, but opened at $72.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock. Columbia Sportswear shares last traded at $75.03, with a volume of 218,583 shares.

COLM has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Columbia Sportswear from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Columbia Sportswear

Insider Buying and Selling at Columbia Sportswear

Institutional Trading of Columbia Sportswear

In other news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 7,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.32, for a total value of $564,310.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,857 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,526.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COLM. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,898 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 3,588 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 823 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,554 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 5,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,668 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. 47.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.50 and a 200 day moving average of $83.44.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $620.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.45 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 8.25%. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.70%.

About Columbia Sportswear

(Get Free Report)

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and camp enthusiasts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.