Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Upgraded at Wolfe Research

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
CMCSA has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.80.
Comcast Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of Comcast stock opened at $45.31 on Wednesday. Comcast has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $46.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.49. The firm has a market cap of $188.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.99.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comcast
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 852.1% during the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at $695,100,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.
Comcast Company Profile
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Comcast
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Is AMD Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Palantir Soars Ahead of Earnings: What’s The Best Way To Handle?
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- The Recovery in Teladoc is Showing Signs of Life
Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.