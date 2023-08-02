Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Upgraded at Wolfe Research

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

CMCSA has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.80.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $45.31 on Wednesday. Comcast has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $46.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.49. The firm has a market cap of $188.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 852.1% during the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at $695,100,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

