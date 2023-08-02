Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.58.

CMA has been the subject of a number of research reports. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Comerica in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $80.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Comerica from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Comerica from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Comerica from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comerica

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Comerica by 639.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Comerica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Stock Performance

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $52.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.22. Comerica has a 52 week low of $28.40 and a 52 week high of $87.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.78.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.80 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 25.54% and a net margin of 27.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Comerica will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.65%.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

