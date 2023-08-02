Commerce Bank Cuts Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Commerce Bank lowered its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,980 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $24,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 52,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,722,000 after acquiring an additional 5,740 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Public Storage by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Public Storage by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 324,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,839,000 after acquiring an additional 59,482 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 3.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PSA traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $277.31. 66,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 978,833. The firm has a market cap of $48.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.45. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $270.13 and a twelve month high of $357.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $293.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Public Storage Company Profile

Several research analysts have commented on PSA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Public Storage from $335.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $328.20.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,877 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 205 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

