Commerce Bank Has $12.96 Million Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 146,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $12,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,670,000 after purchasing an additional 15,509 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 226.2% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 55,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,000 after purchasing an additional 38,777 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 119.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 12,328 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 54.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE CHD traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.17. 154,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,444,825. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.70. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.16 and a one year high of $100.52.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 60.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 7,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $720,337.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,872.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHD has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $111.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.53.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

