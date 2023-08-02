Commerce Bank Has $16.51 Million Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Commerce Bank increased its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 72,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $16,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,318,574 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,567,701,000 after buying an additional 20,225 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,968,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $982,714,000 after buying an additional 29,487 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 21,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,642,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,651,000 after buying an additional 2,630,442 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,622,031 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $650,552,000 after buying an additional 282,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $607,393,000. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Price Performance

NYSE:GD traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $224.30. The company had a trading volume of 210,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,239. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $214.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.08. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $202.35 and a one year high of $256.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.11. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 43.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on General Dynamics from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.38.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.