Commerce Bank Has $18.27 Million Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Commerce Bank lowered its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,992 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Boeing were worth $18,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Boeing by 12.6% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,791 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Aureus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,690,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Boeing by 7.6% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,844 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the first quarter worth approximately $324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of BA stock traded down $4.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $233.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,534,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,895,000. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $120.99 and a 1-year high of $243.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $214.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on BA. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $248.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.64.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.