Commerce Bank Has $21.53 Million Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Commerce Bank cut its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,603 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 7,682 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $21,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of META. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $481,262,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Audent Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $392,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on META. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $285.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, HSBC raised Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.93.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $501,756.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,931 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,967.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total value of $86,655.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,028.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $501,756.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,967.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,330 shares of company stock worth $9,788,758. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms stock traded down $6.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $316.58. The stock had a trading volume of 4,798,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,929,986. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $326.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $286.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.31. The stock has a market cap of $811.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.22.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

