Commerce Bank Has $28.99 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Commerce Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 77,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,677 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $28,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $274,000. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 14,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,059,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,264,000 after purchasing an additional 327,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $506,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of VOO traded down $3.98 on Wednesday, reaching $415.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,215,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,742,256. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $422.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $403.47 and a 200-day moving average of $383.33.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

