Commerce Bank Has $30.84 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,816 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $30,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI stock traded down $2.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $225.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,397,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,943,275. The company has a market capitalization of $311.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $228.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $218.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.12.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

