Commerce Bank Increases Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in General Mills were worth $15,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 164.9% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 76.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GIS shares. StockNews.com lowered General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Argus upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on General Mills from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

General Mills Price Performance

GIS traded up $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 766,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,413,170. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.70 and a 12 month high of $90.89.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $368,595.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,088.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total value of $272,585.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,215,129.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $368,595.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,088.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,607 shares of company stock valued at $2,297,897. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Mills Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.